Violent crime in Chicago was down in summer 2022 compared with 2021 -- did police safety plans help?

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Another holiday weekend is in the books – along with an unofficial wrap to summer.

This Labor Day weekend, 55 people were shot across Chicago — and nine of those people were killed. On Tuesday, CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey asked whether this summer's safety plans had an impact.

As Supt. David Brown noted in his remarks Tuesday morning, the data show that violent crimes for the summer months of June, July, and August are down this year compared to last year.

Experts who study crime trends say we should be looking at the homicides in particular — which were also down this summer.

For our purposes, we compared violent crime data for June, July, and August over the last five years. This year's violent crime numbers are on par with the numbers in 2019 — after an uptick in 2020 and 2021.

This Labor Day weekend, in particular, the total number of shootings were down – by four. In 2021, there were 59 shootings, while in 2022 there were 55.

But the shootings this year were more deadly. Nine people were killed this year, compared with five last year.

At the beginning of the summer, Supt. Brown talked about the Police Department's goals of having officers be more visible in their communities with foot, bike, and other types of saturation patrols.

"Our presence needs to be really something that is a focus - getting out of the car, getting on foot walking, and engaging people," Brown said Tuesday. "That has been a major focus of ours I think that speaks to perceptions much more than just the declines that we obviously have acknowledged."

Dr. Arthur Lurigio, a professor of criminal justice and psychology at Loyola University Chicago, said he gives the CPD differing grades for their effort this summer versus the actual results.

"For effort, they get higher than a C. For the fruit that they produce from those efforts, I would say it's average," Lurigio said. "It's not below average. It's not particularly above average."

Dr. Lurigio said the homicide stats for this summer are promising. There were 205 homicides recorded in June, July, and August of this year compared to 277 during the same period last year.