3 dead, 13 wounded in Chicago shootings during Labor Day weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) – At least three people are dead, and 13 others are wounded in shootings across Chicago during Labor Day weekend. The ages of the victims range from 15 to 42.

In the first shooting of the weekend, a man, 24, was shot multiple times in West Garfield Park Friday evening.

The victim was standing on the sidewalk, in the 4400 block of West Jackson around 6:30 p.m., when two vehicles approached the victim and multiple offenders exited the vehicles and fired shots striking the victim.

The victim was shot multiple times in the back and was pronounced at the scene.

A 41-year-old man was shot while in a gangway Friday evening in Bridgeport.

Police said the victim was in a gangway smoking, in the 2900 block of South Union around 7:32 p.m., when a red-colored vehicle drove up and an occupant from the vehicle fired shots striking the victim.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Less than an hour later, two people were shot while in a garage in Parkview.

The victims were hanging out in a garage, in the 3600 block of West 85th Place around 8 p.m., when a dark-colored KIA drove by and an occupant from the vehicle fired shots striking the victims, according to police.

A 42-year-old man was shot in the chest and transported in serious condition to Christ Hospital.

A 38-year-old man was shot in the knee and refused medical attention.

In other shootings from 5 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Tuesday:

· At 10:21 p.m. Friday, in the 2500 block of East 78th Street, a man, 30, was in his vehicle when an unknown vehicle approached, and he then heard shots and felt pain. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the back and was transported by Chicago Fire Department to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

· At 11:30 p.m. Friday, in the 3700 block of South Langley, officers responded to a call of shots fired in the area and found a man, 30, on the ground with a gunshot wound to the back and was transported by CFD to U of C Hospital in good condition. A second man. 30, was dropped off from the same incident with two gunshot wounds to the left ankle in good condition. Both victims were uncooperative with police about the incident and refused to answer any questions.

· At 11:31 p.m. Friday, in the 4200 block of South Wells, a 27-year-old man was on the street when a dark vehicle approached, and an unknown male exited the vehicle and began shooting in his direction. The victim suffered two gunshot wounds to the right leg and self-transported to Insight Hospital in good condition.

· At 12:04 a.m. Saturday, in the 1300 block of North Hudson, officers responded to shots fired call in the area and found a man, 31, on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was transported by CFD to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

· At 11:57 p.m. Friday, in the 7900 block of South Crandon, a 15-year-old boy was walking on the sidewalk when four unknown males approached all with handguns and fired around 45 rounds at the victim and then fled in an unknown direction. The victim suffered two gunshot wounds to the back and was transported by CFD to U of C Hospital in critical condition.

· At 10:30 p.m. Friday, in the 2300 block of 93rd Street, a man, 19, walked into Trinity Hospital having suffered three gunshot wounds to the right hand and is in good condition. The victim related to officers that he was standing outside of his vehicle when he heard shots and felt pain. The victim then self-transported to the hospital.

· At 2:52 a.m. Saturday, in the 6000 block of South Racine, officers responded to a shots fired call and found a man, 22, laying on the street with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and two to the right arm and was transported to U of C in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

· At the 1:53 a.m. Saturday, in the 3400 block of North Clark, a man, 27, was walking on the sidewalk when he was in an argument with an unknown offender who then produced a handgun and fired two times at the victim and fled southbound. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the right thigh and was transported by CFD to Illinois Masonic Hospital in good condition.

· At 3:30 a.m. Saturday, in the 11600 block of South Lowe Avenue, officers responding to a shots fired call and found a man, 28, with a gunshot wound to the right leg. The victim was uncooperative with officers and refused to answer any questions about the incident. The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in good condition.

· At 10:23 a.m. Saturday, in the 10900 block of South Wentworth, a woman, 29, was shot during an argument with a female offender who produced a gun and shot the victim. The victim was transported to Advocate Christ in critical condition.

· At 11:56 a.m., in the 4900 block of West Adams Street, a 31-year-old man was sitting outside when a vehicle approached from the street and an unknown offender exited the vehicle and began firing in the victim's direction. The victim was struck by gunfire in the upper right side of the body and transported to Loretto Hospital in stable condition. The offender fled in the vehicle in an unknown direction.

No one is in custody in either incident.

This is a developing story.