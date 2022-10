2's Got Your Ticket: A look at 'Swing State' now playing at the Goodman Theatre

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Goodman Theatre is mounting one of the first major works in the area to address the lingering impact of pandemic isolation and loss.

2's got your ticket with CBS 2 entertainment reporter Vince Gerasole with a look at "Swing State."

Pulitzer Prize Finalist Playwright Rebecca Gilman explores the goals for her critically acclaimed play and the layered meaning behind the production’s title. On stage through November 13 only—a limited number of tickets are available at https://t.co/kGhIQUWXau pic.twitter.com/x14lfaO7FL — Goodman Theatre (@GoodmanTheatre) October 28, 2022