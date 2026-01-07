Vigil held at Little Village Arch for Minneapolis ICE shooting victim Renee Good

Hours after an ICE agent shot and killed a woman in Minneapolis, immigration advocates, rapid response groups, and Chicago residents gathered at the Little Village Arch to commemorate the victim.

An ICE agent shot 37-year-old Renee Good, a U.S. citizen, during clashes between federal agents and protesters in a south Minneapolis neighborhood Wednesday morning. Officials and witnesses said Good's car was blocking agents; when an ICE agent tried to open the door she put the car in reverse, then drive, and then three shots were fired.

Homeland Security officials claimed Good drove her car into an agent, so the agent shot her in self-defense, but Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said that story is not true, and argues video shows the woman was driving away from agents, not toward them. City leaders said she was a legal observer of federal actions in the city and wasn't a target for an ICE-related arrest.

In Chicago, a small group of community activists and faith leaders gathered under the iconic Little Village Arch at 26th and Albany on Wednesday afternoon in the first of two scheduled protests in response to the shooting. Another rally was scheduled for Wednesday evening.

The Little Village Community Council organized the protests to denounce the shooting in Minneapolis. They said they are outraged by the cell phone video showing the shooting, and said Good did not pose a threat to law enforcement.

This group is calling for the arrest of the officer who shot Good, and for federal law enforcement to exit American cities.

While this shooting didn't take place in Chicago or Illinois, those at Wednesday afternoon's rally said it was important for them to show solidarity with the Twin Cities.

"It could have been any one of us. It really could've. Those ICE agents have been just as close to me as they were to those people there," said community activist Ella Bueno. "What's going to stop them from doing it here? You know, that's our sister. We stand in solidarity with her, because she lost her life for this, whether she was just out there alerting or she was just out there doing whatever she was doing. She was not putting them in danger."

Chicago' Little Village community has not lost sight of Operation Midway Blitz, as it often found itself in the crosshairs of federal immigration operations in Chicago in recent months.

The Trump administration's immigration enforcement effort led to months of arrests in Chicago and across Northern Illinois at the hands of officers from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Several rapid response teams in the community, who have organized since federal immigration agents arrived in Chicago last year, have reported that additional ICE agents arrived in the Chicago earlier this week.