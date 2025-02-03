Video shows burglars busting into Northwest Side Chicago businesses

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police released surveillance video Monday night of a group of men suspected in multiple burglaries in the Norwood Park and Edison Park neighborhoods on the city's Northwest Side.

Surveillance video taken early on the morning of Thursday, Jan. 23, shows the burglars breaking into Trendy Nails Salon, 7226 N. Harlem Ave., and Mug's Pizza and Ribs, 7228 N. Harlem Ave.

They also hit Chopstick Express Chinese Restaurant, 7230 N. Harlem Ave. and River Spa Massage, 7222 N. Harlem Ave., in the same strip mall.

The front doors of all four businesses were busted out.

The same early morning, the group broke into Roberto's Jewelers, 7005 W. Higgins Ave., Trio's Pizza, 7009 W. Higgins Ave., and Elite Total Rehab, across the street at 7008 W. Higgins Ave. Lazic Deli, at 7035 W. Higgins Ave., was also targeted, as was a business in the 5400 block of West Devon Avenue in the Forest Glen neighborhood.

Chicago Police said in each incident, a group of five men entered the businesses and then left the scene in a silver sedan.

That same description was used for the burglars who hit Sweet Café, at 6348 W. Higgins Ave. near Nagle Avenue, around 4 a.m. Monday. Police have not specified if that burglary is related to the ones last month.

Anyone with information on the Jan. 23 burglaries is asked to contact Grand Central Area detectives at (312)-746-7394, or to submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #P25-5-00.