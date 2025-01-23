String of business burglaries reported on Chicago's North Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least three businesses were targeted by burglars within about 15 minutes in Chicago's Norwood Park neighborhood early Thursday morning.

Chicago police said in each incident, a group of five men entered the businesses and then left the scene in a silver sedan. Police have not confirmed if the burglaries are connected.

Between 1:40 and around 1:55 a.m., the group broke into the businesses all located in the 7000 block of West Higgins Avenue. At least one of the businesses was a jewelry store and another was a restaurant.

Video from the scenes show shattered glass doors at all of the businesses.

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.