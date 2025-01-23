Watch CBS News
String of business burglaries reported on Chicago's North Side

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — At least three businesses were targeted by burglars within about 15 minutes in Chicago's Norwood Park neighborhood early Thursday morning. 

Chicago police said in each incident, a group of five men entered the businesses and then left the scene in a silver sedan. Police have not confirmed if the burglaries are connected. 

Between 1:40 and around 1:55 a.m., the group broke into the businesses all located in the 7000 block of West Higgins Avenue. At least one of the businesses was a jewelry store and another was a restaurant. 

Video from the scenes show shattered glass doors at all of the businesses. 

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating. 

This is a developing story. CBS News Chicago will continue to provide updates.

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

