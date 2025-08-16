Vehicle catches fire on I-90 in Rolling Meadows, Illinois

SUV catches fire in I-90 in Rolling Meadows

SUV catches fire in I-90 in Rolling Meadows

An SUV caught fire Saturday morning on Interstate 90 in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

It happened just before 7 a.m. on the outbound I-90 near Golf Road.

The Illinois State Police said they closed down three left lanes as smoke poured from the SUV in the median. At one point, the flame's heat burst the tires. A person was also seen running away from the vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

State police did not say what caused the fire.

Fire crews were able to put out the blaze, and all lanes reopened around 7:45 a.m.

No further information was immediately available.