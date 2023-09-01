Watch CBS News
Local News

USPS credits CBS 2 for arrest of suspected serial mail thief

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

USPS credits CBS 2 for arrest of suspected serial mail thief
USPS credits CBS 2 for arrest of suspected serial mail thief 00:28

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A suspected serial mail thief's been arrested, and postal inspectors are giving CBS 2 a shout-out for getting her face out there.

Investigators said the woman caught on surveillance video is 33-year-old Kalea Blake.

She faces burglary and identity theft charges for mail thefts at Chicago condos and apartments dating back to 2021.

Coming up Friday night at 10:00, CBS 2 reconnects with one of Blake's potential victims we first introduced you to last year. 

CBS Chicago Team
wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

The CBS Chicago team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSChicago.com.

First published on September 1, 2023 / 6:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.