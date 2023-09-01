USPS credits CBS 2 for arrest of suspected serial mail thief

USPS credits CBS 2 for arrest of suspected serial mail thief

USPS credits CBS 2 for arrest of suspected serial mail thief

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A suspected serial mail thief's been arrested, and postal inspectors are giving CBS 2 a shout-out for getting her face out there.

Investigators said the woman caught on surveillance video is 33-year-old Kalea Blake.

She faces burglary and identity theft charges for mail thefts at Chicago condos and apartments dating back to 2021.

Coming up Friday night at 10:00, CBS 2 reconnects with one of Blake's potential victims we first introduced you to last year.