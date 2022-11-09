USPIS offering $50,000 reward for suspect who robbed letter carrier at gunpoint on Southwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A big reward is being offered to catch a man who robbed a U.S. postal carrier in the West Lawn neighborhood last month.
The pictures aren't very clear, but you may recognize his bicycle.
The U.S. Postal Inspector says the man robbed the letter carrier at gunpoint just after 5 p.m. on October 19th near 59th and Kolin.
They're offering A $50,000 reward for information leading to the man's arrest and conviction.
