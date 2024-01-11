U.S. Postal Inspection Service offering reward after 3 mail carriers robbed in South Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for robbing three letter carriers in the past month.

The robberies happened during the day in the 60617 zip code in the South Chicago neighborhood. The most recent robbery happened on Monday.

The first robbery happened on Dec. 13, just before 2 p.m., near the 7900 block of South Essex Avenue. The first suspect was described as a Black male in his mid-20s, standing 6-foot-2, weighing around 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up over his head under a yellow puffy jacket.

A second suspect was also described as a Black male in his early 20s, approximately standing at 5-foot-8 or 5-foot-9, weighing around 155 pounds, with goatee facial hair, wearing a black jacket with brown fur around the hood.

Days later on Dec. 23, around 8:20 a.m., another letter carrier was robbed near the 8000 block of South Kingston Avenue. That suspect was described as a Black male standing at 5-foot-5 with a slim build, medium complexion, short dreadlocks, wearing a skull cap and hooded sweatshirt.

And most recently on Monday around 4:05 p.m., a third letter carrier was robbed on the 7900 block of South Essex Avenue - the same area where the first robbery occurred.

The suspect was described as a Black male in his late teens to early 20s, standing at 6-foot-1, and weighing around 140 pounds. He was further described as having a medium build, medium complexion, with a mustache, wearing black or gray sweatpants with a turquoise hooded sweatshirt.

In all three robberies, the suspects fled the scene on foot.

USPIS is offering $150,000 for information on these robberies. They also advise to not try to apprehend the individuals yourself.

Anyone with information on the crimes or the suspects is asked to call the postal inspection hotline at 1-877-876-2455, say "Law Enforcement," and Reference Cases: 4216284-ROBB, 4218294-ROBB, or 4225529-ROBB.