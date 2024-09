Temps flirt with 90 degrees in Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Passing clouds for Sunday with unseasonably hot temperatures, as highs flirt with 90 degrees.

Conditions stay dry and warm all week. Each day features a light lake breeze, with slightly cooler conditions along the shoreline.

What to expect for Sunday

Partly cloudy and hot, with a high of 89.

Cooler tonight

Scattered clouds, with a low 66.

More heat to kick off the workweek

Mostly sunny and hot, with a high of 88.

