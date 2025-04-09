7 University of Chicago students' visas revoked

Seven University of Chicago students' visas were revoked, school officials confirmed on Wednesday.

University of Chicago officials confirmed that the federal government terminated the F-1 visa status of three current students and four recent graduates.

The university said the Office of International Affairs "has offered to connect the affected individuals with immigration attorneys."

The school released the following statement:

"The University of Chicago is committed to continued deep engagement and active exchange with international students, scholars, and visitors. The University has a long history of supporting America's position as a magnet for talented people from across the globe, and we will continue to work to assist the members of our international community."

Student visa termination growing nationwide

Visas have been revoked for students nationwide under the Trump administration.

On Tuesday, The University of Pennsylvania said three international students studying in the U.S. on school-sponsored visas had their immigration status terminated by the Department of Homeland Security.

On the same day, Officials at the University of California in Berkeley on Tuesday confirmed that 13 additional members of the campus community had their visas terminated.

Michigan State University, University of Colorado, and University of Michigan are also among the growing list of schools reporting revoked student visas.