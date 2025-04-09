Watch CBS News
Local News

7 University of Chicago students' visas revoked

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Read Full Bio
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

Seven University of Chicago students' visas were revoked, school officials confirmed on Wednesday. 

University of Chicago officials confirmed that the federal government terminated the F-1 visa status of three current students and four recent graduates. 

The university said the Office of International Affairs "has offered to connect the affected individuals with immigration attorneys."

The school released the following statement: 

"The University of Chicago is committed to continued deep engagement and active exchange with international students, scholars, and visitors. The University has a long history of supporting America's position as a magnet for talented people from across the globe, and we will continue to work to assist the members of our international community."

Student visa termination growing nationwide 

Visas have been revoked for students nationwide under the Trump administration.

On Tuesday, The University of Pennsylvania said three international students studying in the U.S. on school-sponsored visas had their immigration status terminated by the Department of Homeland Security. 

On the same day, Officials at the University of California in Berkeley on Tuesday confirmed that 13 additional members of the campus community had their visas terminated.

Michigan State University, University of Colorado, and University of Michigan are also among the growing list of schools reporting revoked student visas. 

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.