Visas revoked for 13 additional UC Berkeley students and recent graduates, officials say

Officials at the University of California in Berkeley on Tuesday confirmed that 13 additional members of the campus community "have had their visas terminated and non-immigrant status revoked by the federal government."

The new figures were provided by UC Berkeley campus spokesperson Janet Gilmore.

The announcement Tuesday afternoon detailed that the new individuals who were affected by the action included three undergraduate students, six graduate students, and four recent graduates, two who were part of "the OPT program that allows for 12 months of work experience" and two who were "in the STEM OPT program that provides 24 months of work experience in their STEM-related field of study."

The thirteen additional members brings the new total of students and recent graduates affected to 19. Last week, six students at UC Berkeley had their visas revoked, according to Gilmore. There were also six students who had their visas revoked at Stanford and another dozen former and current UCLA students had their visas taken away.

On Monday afternoon on the Cal campus, students Eli Wilson and Kian Asgharzadeh described the uneasy mood on campus.

"Definitely anxious. A lot of anxiety, a lot of tension," said Wilson. "It's scary. You don't know if you'll be able to have the same security going into your future as you did, like, two months ago."

"There's more fear," said Asgharzadeh. "There's more, like, 'What am I going to do when my time is up here? Or am I even going to finish my time here, based on how things are going.'"

If there was any doubt that the actions were meant to target students who participated in last year's pro-Palestinian protests, Secretary of State Marco Rubio made it pretty clear.

"We have a right to deny your visa. I think it makes sense to deny your visa," Rubio recently said on camera. "We're going to err on the side of caution. We are not going to be importing activists into the United States. They're here to study. They're here to go to class. They're not here to lead activist movements that are disruptive and undermine our universities. I think it's lunacy to continue to allow that."