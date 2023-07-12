Watch CBS News
Sorry Coca-Cola fans, the United Center will switch to Pepsi products
CHICAGO (CBS) – The United Center made an announcement that may be exciting to some, and a blow for others.

The UC and Coca-Cola are parting ways.

The famed West Side stadium, the Bulls and the Blackhawks announced that Coke products will no longer be sold at the UC. Pepsi will be the drink of choice at the event center.

United Center executives said they have a multi-year contract with the beverage company.

First published on July 12, 2023 / 4:42 PM

