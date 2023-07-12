Sorry Coca-Cola fans, the United Center will switch to Pepsi products

CHICAGO (CBS) – The United Center made an announcement that may be exciting to some, and a blow for others.

The UC and Coca-Cola are parting ways.

The famed West Side stadium, the Bulls and the Blackhawks announced that Coke products will no longer be sold at the UC. Pepsi will be the drink of choice at the event center.

United Center executives said they have a multi-year contract with the beverage company.