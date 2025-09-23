Watch CBS News
Local News

United Center cancels NBA YoungBoy concert scheduled for Wednesday

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

The United Center abruptly announced they've canceled the NBA YoungBoy concert originally scheduled for Wednesday and will issue refunds.

The Chicago rapper was slated to bring his 2025 Make America Slime Again, or MASA, Tour to the arena on Sept. 24, but in a message the venue simply said it had "made the decision to cancel the NBA YoungBoy show scheduled for Wednesday, September 24 in Chicago."

No further explanation was offered.

Commenters on the website were dismayed, with one writing, "So inconsiderate it's people to took off work Booked flights…Hotels…spent they last to go to this concert."

The United Center said anyone who purchased tickets through a third-party seller should reach out to their point of purchase for a refund. Anyone who bought tickets through Ticketmaster will be refunded automatically.

When CBS News Chicago reached out to the United Center for more information on why they canceled the concert, they declined to comment beyond their original statement.  

Sara Tenenbaum

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue