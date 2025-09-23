United Center cancels NBA YoungBoy concert scheduled for Wednesday

The United Center abruptly announced they've canceled the NBA YoungBoy concert originally scheduled for Wednesday and will issue refunds.

The Chicago rapper was slated to bring his 2025 Make America Slime Again, or MASA, Tour to the arena on Sept. 24, but in a message the venue simply said it had "made the decision to cancel the NBA YoungBoy show scheduled for Wednesday, September 24 in Chicago."

No further explanation was offered.

Commenters on the website were dismayed, with one writing, "So inconsiderate it's people to took off work Booked flights…Hotels…spent they last to go to this concert."

The United Center said anyone who purchased tickets through a third-party seller should reach out to their point of purchase for a refund. Anyone who bought tickets through Ticketmaster will be refunded automatically.

When CBS News Chicago reached out to the United Center for more information on why they canceled the concert, they declined to comment beyond their original statement.