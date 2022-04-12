United Airlines to hold career fair in Chicago this week

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Airlines are ramping up for what is expected to be a busy summer travel season, and Chicago-based United Airlines is looking to hire hundreds of workers in our area.

United is holding a career fair this coming Wednesday, April 13, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the United Center.

United is hiring for a number of positions – including flight attendants, customer service reps, and ramp workers. United is also hiring for positions in technical operations and digital technology, as well as corporate and leadership positions.

For more information, follow this link.