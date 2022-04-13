United Airlines hosts job fair at Chicago's United Center

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you're interested in flying the friendly skies as an employee, head over to the United Center because there's a career fair taking place right now.

The Chicago-based airline is hiring hundreds of workers, including flight attendants, customer service reps, ramp service workers and more.

Those looking for a job will have the right attitude and a smile that'll hopefully pay off.

"This interview process is kind of nerve-racking, but I've practiced and with so many years of experience, I've done it so many times that I'm sure I can get a job here," said job seeker Mary Ambers.

Head over to the United Center anytime from now until 3:00 Wednesday afternoon. United representatives said they are almost back to pre-pandemic levels when it comes to flight schedules.