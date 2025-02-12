United Airlines flight to Mexico returns to Chicago after issue with cockpit window

Flight to Los Cabos, Mexico, returns to Chicago after cockpit issue

CHICAGO (CBS) — A United Airlines flight headed to Los Cabos, Mexico, returned to Chicago after an issue with the cockpit's windshield on Wednesday.

United Airlines confirmed flight No. 1879 was heading to San José del Cabo International Airport in Mexico shortly after 9 a.m. when it was sent back to O'Hare International Airport "shortly after departure due to an issue with the cockpit windshield."

United said the flight landed safely emergency services were taken as a precaution.

"We appreciate the quick action of our crew to keep our passengers and employees safe and we've arranged for a new aircraft to take customers to their destination," United stated in a written statement.

The pilot had reported a possible fire in the cockpit shortly after leaving O'Hare, but a Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said when they arrived on scene, they were told everything was fine, and the plane was secured. Firefighters did not need to extinguish any fire on the plane.

The FAA said it was investigating the incident.

Passengers on the flight were sent to Mexico on a new plane that left Chicago around 2 p.m.