Ukraine agrees to peace proposal, with only "minor details" to settle, official says, but no word from Russia

A U.S. official told CBS News on Tuesday that Ukraine's government had "agreed to a peace deal" brokered by the Trump administration to stop Russia's nearly four-year assault. The American official and Ukraine's national security adviser Rustem Umerov said a common understanding on a proposal had been reached, with details still to be worked out.

Umerov voiced optimism that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy could travel to the U.S. before the end of November to finalize an agreement. CBS News was first to report on Sunday that U.S. and Ukrainian officials had previously discussed a potential visit to the U.S. this week by Zelenskyy.

"The Ukrainians have agreed to the peace deal," the U.S. official told CBS News. "There are some minor details to be sorted out but they have agreed to a peace deal."

The news came as U.S. Army Secretary Dan Driscoll was in Abu Dhabi to meet with Russian officials, two U.S. officials and two diplomatic sources who were not authorized to speak publicly told CBS News. A fifth source with knowledge of the talks also confirmed Driscoll's presence in the capital of the United Arab Emirates.

"Over the past week, the United States has made tremendous progress towards a peace deal by bringing both Ukraine and Russia to the table," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X Tuesday morning. "There are a few delicate, but not insurmountable, details that must be sorted out and will require further talks between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States."

There was no immediate reaction from Russia, the invading force, to what was agreed to in Abu Dhabi, and there were no details from U.S. or Ukrainian officials about what is in the latest proposal. Umerov said Tuesday that Ukraine had agreed to the "core terms" of a peace proposal amid the ongoing talks in Abu Dhabi, which include U.S., Ukrainian and Russian officials, though not all together at the same time.

Speaking earlier on Tuesday, veteran Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters that while Russia "appreciates the U.S.' position, which is taking the initiative in resolving the Ukrainian conflict," Moscow "operates professionally, not leaking information before formal agreements are reached ... Russia expects the U.S. to inform it of the results of consultations with Ukraine and Europe in the near future."

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov, and Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Major General Andrii Hnatov (L to R), attend a briefing at the Office of the President in Kyiv, Ukraine, Nov. 7, 2025. Ukrinform/NurPhoto/Getty

Lavrov stressed that, while Russia was still waiting to receive "from our American colleagues" an updated version of the peace proposal, Moscow expected it to include basic tenets agreed between Presidents Trump and Putin during their August meeting in Alaska.

"Key proposals of Trump's plan are based on understandings reached in Anchorage," Lavrov said. He said those principles were "reflected in the plan" proposed last week by the White House, "which we welcomed - President Putin said that."

"We are ready to discuss concrete formulations because there are a whole row of questions that need to be clarified," Lavrov said, adding: "If there will be no spirit and letter of Anchorage on the key understandings that we have fixated, then it will be a different situation in principle."

Umerov also said in a social media post that the country's negotiators had "reached a common understanding on the core terms" of an agreement discussed among U.S., European and Ukrainian officials in Geneva over the weekend.

"We now count on the support of our European partners in our further steps. We look forward to organizing a visit of Ukraine's President to the U.S. at the earliest suitable date in November to complete final steps and make a deal with President Trump," Umerov said.

A U.S. military official in Abu Dhabi told CBS News Driscoll spent hours negotiating Tuesday with Russian representatives, going in and out of meetings all day.

"We remain very optimistic," the official said. "Secretary Driscoll is optimistic. Hopefully, we'll get feedback from the Russians soon. This is moving quick."

It is not clear who else is in the U.S. delegation in Abu Dhabi. A U.S. official told CBS News on Tuesday that a Ukrainian delegation was also there and has been in contact with Driscoll and his team.

The apparent progress in Abu Dhabi comes amid an intensified push by President Trump to secure a ceasefire in the almost four-year-long Russia-Ukraine war.

A source with knowledge told CBS News that Driscoll was working in Abu Dhabi off of a revised version of the White House's 28-point proposal, following productive negotiations in Geneva.

Over the weekend, Driscoll, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Mr. Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff, the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner and diplomats from Ukraine and European allies attended talks in Geneva, Switzerland. Driscoll's meeting with Russian officials also follows a visit to Ukraine's capital last week.

U.S. and Ukrainian officials had previously discussed a potential visit to the U.S. this week by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, CBS News reported on Sunday.

Last week, CBS News obtained a draft of one Trump administration-backed proposal to end the war. The proposed plan included several provisions that Zelenskyy has rejected in the past, such as a requirement that Ukraine give up its entire Donetsk region — including parts that aren't occupied by Russia — and an end to the country's push to join NATO.

There is also an accompanying document related to security guarantees, according to U.S. and Ukrainian officials. Olga Stefanishyna, Ukraine's ambassador to the U.S., told "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" on Sunday the document specifies that the U.S. intends to offer "security assurances" that she said are along the lines of Article 5 of the NATO treaty, which commits members to come to the defense of a NATO state that is attacked.

On Saturday, a group of NATO members and other U.S. allies released a joint statement calling the proposed peace plan "a basis which will require additional work."

The White House said in a statement Sunday night that U.S. and Ukrainian officials had "drafted an updated and refined peace framework" following the discussions in Geneva. Rubio described one session in Geneva as "very meaningful" but added that "there's still some work left to do, and that's what our teams are going to be doing right now."

Mr. Trump has pressed Zelenskyy to reach a deal by Thanksgiving, though Rubio described that deadline as flexible on Sunday.

A U.S. official told CBS News that Russian President Vladimir Putin seems to believe that he will take the Donetsk region of Ukraine one way or the other — either through a negotiated settlement or on the battlefield. The Trump administration's negotiations in Geneva began from the premise that Putin is correct.

While that same U.S. official declined to provide a U.S. assessment of whether Ukraine is losing the war in the East, the U.S. official said that the trajectory of the fighting points to Russia taking Donetsk. The official indicated that the Russian progress in the eastern frontline city of Pokrovsk, which is a logistics hub for Ukraine, was not a positive sign for Kyiv's defensive prospects. Russian media often refers to Pokrovsk as the "gateway" to Ukraine's industrial Donbas region.