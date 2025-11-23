Transcript: Olga Stefanishyna, Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S., on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan," Nov. 23, 2025

The following is the transcript of the interview with Olga Stefanishyna, Ukrainian Ambassador to the U.S., that aired on "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" on Nov. 23, 2025.

MARGARET BRENNAN: We're joined now by the Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States Olga Stefanishyna. Welcome to Face The Nation.

UKRAINIAN AMBASSADOR OLGA STEFANISHYNA: Welcome, Margaret, hello.

MARGARET BRENNAN: I understand this is a very intense week for your country for a number of reasons, including the diplomacy that's happening right now as we sit here in Geneva. Your president said Ukraine faces a choice between losing its dignity or losing a key ally, the United States. What has been agreed to at this point?

AMB. STEFANISHYNA: Well as- as it is known, the consultation are still ongoing between Ukraine and the American officials. This is Secretary of State Rubio, and also Secretary of Army Driscoll, who arrived a little bit earlier. These consultations are still continue on the basis of the proposal of the American side on 28 point peace plan, as it's been called here. And European allies are also present in Geneva these days to work hand in hand with the Ukrainian delegation, but also with the American delegation to discuss the proposals on our and on their side. So the consultations are still ongoing, but there has been a number of points which have been already widely discussed in public.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Are you aware of Russia making any concessions at this point?

AMB. STEFANISHYNA: Well, it does not seem this way from the proposal which is on the table. In fact- in fact, none of the points are actually related to- to forcing anything on the Russian side. Of course, it's recognized that it is- it is aggression. There is a number of points related to return of hostages and- and prisoners of war, of a humanitarian nation. But this is definitely not about the justice. This plan is not about the justice and the truth of this war and- and the aggression. It's about, you know, ending the war and stopping the military engagement.

MARGARET BRENNAN: It's unfair to Ukraine, you're saying.

AMB. STEFANISHYNA: Well again, I think this should be divided. This plan is not about justice, you know, and this plan is about a number of actions proposed as part of estimated agreement between Ukraine and potentially Russian Federation. Ukraine is in intensive engagement in a very constructive way with the American side and under the umbrella of U.S. leadership, these discussions are ongoing, and we believe that the fair peace is not the words, but this is something that should be put on paper. So, yes.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Have you been told that the United States will cut off military and intelligence sharing if President Zelenskyy doesn't agree to this plan by Thursday?

AMB. STEFANISHYNA: I think it's- it's totally unfair to- to American colleagues and partners to quote this or that statements which were weighed- which were done in course of, you know, various meetings and phone calls. There was quite a few, you know, we had a first senior military visit to Ukraine by Secretary of Army Driscoll since- since we gained the independence in 1991. And I had a meeting with him as well here in Washington. And his role is extremely- extremely clear to us. We also had an engagement between president and vice president on a phone call. There was, like, a lot of discussions. Some of them were more emotional. Some were- them were less emotional, but here we are. We are sitting together and looking for a solution to end the war, and Russia is not part of this process formally.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Well, the- the Wall Street Journal is reporting that in addition to those 28 points, there's a separate document that has to do with security guarantees. I have also been told that there's a separate document with security guarantees.

AMB. STEFANISHYNA: Yes.

MARGARET BRENNAN: The Journal is reporting that it's 10 years of support, but it doesn't commit the U.S. to provide direct military assistance. What guarantees do you want from the United States?

AMB. STEFANISHYNA: Well, there is a separate document called the framework, like of the security assurances from the United States. So this is not the agreement. This is not the treaty. This is not the- the- the formal or detailed layout of what security guarantees is. That is the like document specifying the intention that U.S. government is committed to providing security assurances, which are like something like the Article 5 of the Washington NATO Treaty. So it's- it's still very different, and it specifies it's been in a public access so it's been publicly leaked as well, so, that U.S. will stand up together with the allies, in case of the Russian aggression from the territory of the Russian Federation. I think we should not forget that the Russian aggression started, in fact, from Belarusian territory. So they're, like, a lot of nuances, and this is to be discussed.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Oh, I see. So you're saying you want a clear security guarantee that says if you're invaded, or if you're attacked, including by surrounding countries that are Russian proxies. You want America to say that it will come to Ukraine's defense?

AMB. STEFANISHYNA: Yeah, absolutely. We can really speak about security assurances where we have, like the real document in front of our eyes and what is really important that we had- we are very complicated partner for U.S., because we also had a lot of different sad experiences, like Budapest Memorandum where we gave up nuclear weapons that we had, another of different situations where we have learned our lessons and we face the aggression for three and a half year and we learned.

MARGARET BRENNAN: I have to ask you. U.S. and European officials tell me that the trajectory on the battlefield for Ukraine is not good, particularly in that key industrial city of Pokrovsk --

AMB. STEFANISHYNA: -- Pokrovsk.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Pokrovsk. And that Russia will likely take control of this, and that this is sort of a gateway to the eastern part, that the Donbas. How do you respond to the argument that Ukraine is losing on the battlefield and that you need to negotiate now?

AMB. STEFANISHYNA: Well, Ukraine is one of the largest European countries, and on the regular, within one week, there are more than 1,000 combat engagements happening on all the front line, and Russia is trying to present that it's only happening in Pokrovsk, right? So this is a victorious narrative Russia is using as a tactics of pressuring or changing the reality also here in the United States. That's why I mean Pokrovsk is a very important spot on the front line, but definitely not the only one.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Ambassador, thank you for your time this morning.