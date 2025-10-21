Watch CBS News
UIC eliminates race, gender as factors in financial aid, hiring, promotions

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman,
Beth Godvik

The University of Illinois Chicago is changing the factors considered in decisions regarding financial aid, hiring and promotions. 

The university will no longer consider race, color, national origin, or sex and gender when distributing financial aid, hiring, or awarding promotions and tenure positions.

UIC confirmed it eliminated those considerations to align with the U of I system policy as well as current legal standards.

More than a third of UIC's 35,000 students identify as Hispanic or Latino. It's previously been federally designated as a minority-serving institution.

UIC said any future donor and school-funded scholarships must be reviewed and revised to meet the new guidelines.

