UIC officer hit by car during attempted burglary at 7-Eleven store

CHICAGO (CBS) — A UIC officer was hit by a car while stopping an attempted burglary at a convenience store on Christmas Day, according to a school safety alert.

The attempted burglary happened just after 4 a.m. at the 7-Eleven in the 1300 block of South Halsted Street.

According to the alert, surveillance video captured three male offenders exiting two separate vehicles before they broke a window and entered the store in an attempt to steal property. UIC police arrived, and the would-be burglars entered the vehicles and intentionally hit a police squad car and a uniformed officer.

Both vehicles, described as a Black Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT and a silver Nissan, then left the area, last seen traveling southbound on I-90/94.

Two of the offenders were described as tall and thin, wearing all-black clothing. The other was thin wearing black pants and a beige hoodie. Another offender was wearing a white hoodie and was the driver of one of the vehicles.

UIC police are investigating.

Anyone with information about the incident or concerns about campus safety is asked to contact the UIC Police non-emergency number at 312-996-2830. Witnesses may remain anonymous by reporting through the Anonymous Incident Reporting Form.