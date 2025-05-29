How will U.S. Steel-Nippon Steel partnership affect economy, air quality in Gary, Indiana?

On Sunday, the CBS News Chicago Investigators told you about the significant industrial pollution in Northwest Indiana and the health impact on the people living in Gary.

Now, the federal government is working out a deal for a Japanese company to invest in U.S. Steel. Gary Mayor Eddie Melton said Nippon Steel plans to pump $1 billion in the Gary Works U.S. Steel facility — the largest steel plant in the country.

But critics question whether this investment improve air quality, and whether the investment in the facility translate into an investment in Gary's economy.

"I think we're still early in terms of specific commitments, or what they're willing to do," said Melton.

The mayor said the details on what the investment by Nippon Steel would involve are not yet clear, but he knows what he wants for his community.

"Hopefully, Nippon will make the investments to make the process cleaner; to reduce those emissions as much as they can," said Melton.

The monthslong investigation CBS News Chicago aired on Sunday found the plant that would get the money released more pollutants than any other steel or iron mill tracked by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency across the country.

"The story was great. I think it covered a lot of legacy issues that people have been voicing on a local level. And it's starting to put it on a more regional and national level of the health concerns of our community."

Beryl Fitzpatrick lives near the steel mill. She is a lifelong Gary resident whose doctor said is dealing with cancer likely tied to environmental pollution. The cancer has affected her speech.

"I had to learn phonics," she said. "I had to learn words and sounds."

Fitzpatrick is fighting for cleaner air in Gary.

"There are technologies out there that allow a cleaner steelmaking process," said Mayor Melton.

As mayor, another major concern for Melton is the city's economy and how it can benefit from the Nippon Steel investment.

Right now, how the money would impact jobs is unclear.

"We know that they're a major contributor in that way," Melton said. "But we also know that that level of investment — there should be a direct impact economically to the community as well."

Meanwhile, there is something else Mayor Melton wants as Gary Works could get the massive influx of cash. He wants U.S. Steel to start paying its fair share of taxes.

"A couple of decades ago, legislation was passed that allowed them to self-assess their real and personal property taxes," he said.

The result of that legislation has been that for decades, U.S. Steel has had a special deal — basically choosing what it owes in taxes.

"It has not paid its fair share," said Fitzpatrick. "The powers that be would have taken my house if I hadn't paid my fair share."

CBS News Chicago brought questions to both U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel. There had been no response as of Thursday afternoon.