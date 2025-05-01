U.S. Customs seizes over $9M in fake watches, thousands of counterfeit licenses at O'Hare Airport

U.S. Customs agents intercepted shipments that included millions of dollars worth of counterfeit watches and thousands of fake licenses last month at Chicago's O'Hare Airport.

The 485 shipments, 145 of which contained 516 counterfeit watches and 340 other shipments containing 4,345 counterfeit driver's licenses, came from Hong Kong and China.

The watches featured logos of popular brands, including Rolex, Patek Philippe, Cartier, Omega, and Audemars Piguet. They would have a suggested retail price of $9.22 million if genuine. The counterfeit licenses were destined for locations across the U.S.

The agency says, "trade in counterfeit and pirated goods threatens America's innovation economy, the competitiveness of our businesses, the livelihoods of U.S. workers, and, in some cases, national security and the health and safety of consumers."