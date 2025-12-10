Two 14-year-old boys charged in armed robbery of another on South Side

Two teenage boys were charged after Chicago police said they robbed another teen at gunpoint on the South Side back in October.

The two 14-year-old boys were arrested on Tuesday, and each was charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm.

Police said both boys were identified as the suspects who, on Oct. 10, allegedly robbed another 14-year-old boy of his belongings at gunpoint in the 200 block of East 35th Street.

They were placed in custody and charged accordingly, police said.

No further information was immediately available.