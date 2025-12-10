Watch CBS News
Local News

Two 14-year-old boys charged in armed robbery of another on South Side

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
Read Full Bio
Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Add CBS News on Google

Two teenage boys were charged after Chicago police said they robbed another teen at gunpoint on the South Side back in October.

The two 14-year-old boys were arrested on Tuesday, and each was charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm.

Police said both boys were identified as the suspects who, on Oct. 10, allegedly robbed another 14-year-old boy of his belongings at gunpoint in the 200 block of East 35th Street.

They were placed in custody and charged accordingly, police said.

No further information was immediately available. 

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue