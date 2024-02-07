Watch CBS News
Truck strikes car, building while attempting to avoid crash on Chicago's South Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A panel truck crashed into a building, causing heavy damage and sending a loud boom around the Auburn Gresham neighborhood Wednesday morning.

The truck ended up at near 79th and Wood just after 1:30 a.m.

Chicago police said the truck driver tried to swerve out of the way when another car drove into oncoming traffic.

The truck hit the side of a third car, then the building. Neighbors say the impact was "loud."

"You could feel it and hear it. It was like literally like a building shattering. I thought the building was about to cave in," said Natavia Hill.

The truck driver was treated for minor cuts to his face at an area hospital.

