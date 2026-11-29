Sunday will be the busiest travel day of the Thanksgiving holiday period at both O'Hare and Midway international airports, as people head home from their destinations.

This comes days after the Federal Aviation Administration tightened restrictions on runways, and after airports dealt with software and staffing issues on multiple occasions.

At O'Hare, airport officials said more than 2 million travelers will come through the airport between in the period that started this past Tuesday and ends Monday, Nov. 30. On Sunday alone, a total of 300,000 travelers are expected at the airport throughout the day.

According to AAA, about 6 million people will take domestic flights for the entire Thanksgiving week — a modest drop of 0.2% compared with last year. The cost of flying is up about 17% from last year, averaging out to about $800 per ticket.

AAA said 3 million people would travel nationwide on Sunday.

Throughout much of the month of November, air travel in the U.S. has been a nightmare.

A massive ground stop issued by the Federal Aviation Administration on Friday, Nov. 13, after a telecommunications outage.

The following Monday afternoon, United Airlines ran into what it called a "widespread system outage."

On Sunday, Nov. 22, Delta Air Lines passengers ran into trouble, with hundreds of delays and cancellations because of a computer glitch. To blame was a systemwide network issue affecting the airline's baggage system and forced teams to manually process bags, officials said.

On Monday, Nov. 23, a shortage of air traffic controllers led to a brief ground stop here at O'Hare.

Experts said Sunday, Nov. 29, would be the real test to see if there has been a recovery from the issues with flights seen this month.

This past Tuesday, the FAA rolled out a new rule that stopped air traffic controllers from using what is known as the "Line Up and Wait" system unless a dedicated supervisor is on duty.

The system allowed airplanes to line up on runways and wait to take off, helping expedite departures.

Many are worried this latest change could slow down travel further, though no such issues have been seen since the rule went into effect.

However, even under the best of conditions this busy Thanksgiving weekend Sunday, passengers should arrive early and allow extra time.

As of 6 a.m., Transportation Security Administration lines were moving reasonably quickly despite being snaked throughout United Airlines' Terminal 1, with passengers making it through in 25 to 30 minutes.

About 36 flights had been canceled at O'Hare for the day as of 6 a.m., with rain falling. Traffic was also piling up outside the terminals.

Sunday and Monday will also be the busiest return days for those who took a road trip for Thanksgiving, according to analysts with INRIX.

AAA said for anyone with family members driving home on Sunday, the best time to leave is before 11 a.m. The most congested travel times will be between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.