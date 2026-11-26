The Federal Aviation Administration's new safety rule is rolling out in the middle of the busy holiday travel season.

Experts say it could slow things down as some airports experience software and staffing issues.

The new rule comes just days after a shortage of air traffic controllers led to a brief ground stop here at O'Hare.

Since then, the FAA has begun tightening takeoff restrictions on runways. Aviation experts are concerned about what this means for the busiest travel day still ahead.

Some travelers, like Shirley Williams, heading to Tennessee, are outsmarting the travel rush.

"Notice that we're coming in on the Thanksgiving Day with most people already there — They came in yesterday, so here we are. It should be good. I have no concerns," she said.

Williams says she's not concerned about the new rule impacting air traffic controllers that rolled out Tuesday.

The FAA stopped allowing air traffic controllers to use the "Line Up and Wait" system unless a dedicated supervisor is on duty.

The system allowed airplanes to line up on runways and wait to take off, helping expedite departures.

"If it's for safety, I'm all for it. But we're already short-staffed when it comes to air traffic controllers. So adding new rules into the mix here is going to further slow things down," said Clint Henderson, aviation expert at the travel website The Points Guy.

He says the rule that's in effect until June 2027 could lead to delays and cancellations.

"You know, I think a real test of this will be Sunday — the busiest day of the year. We'll see if there's any impact of this new rule on air traffic control issues across the country," Henderson said.

Miss Shirley is happy no major delays are holding her and her family up so far.

"I'm just waiting to get to my brother's house to taste that homemade caramel cake that he makes. It is so good."

O'Hare's Terminal 1 is not busy on Thanksgiving Day, though it will look a lot busier come Sunday which will see if the new rule will impact holiday travelers.