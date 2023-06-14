Watch CBS News
Freight train hits pedestrian near Hinsdale; extensive delays on Metra BNSF Railway

By CBS Chicago Team

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A freight train hit a pedestrian late Wednesday morning, halting trains on Metra's BNSF Railway for about an hour.

Metra said all inbound and outbound BNSF Railway trains were near Hinsdale as of around 11:30 a.m., after a pedestrian was hit by a freight train.

BNSF trains were given clearance to resume service at restricted speeds near HInsdale by about 12:35 p.m., and riders should expect extensive delays early Wednesday afternoon.

Additional details were not immediately available regarding the pedestrian who was hit.

wbbm-cbs2-chicago-logo.jpg

First published on June 14, 2023 / 11:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

