Tracking flight disruptions at Chicago's O'Hare, Midway International Airport amid winter storm

As a winter storm socked the Chicago area Sunday, flight delays and cancellations piled up right with the snow at O'Hare and Midway international airports.

At O'Hare International Airport, a total of 587 flights had been canceled as of just before 11 a.m., according to the Chicago Department of Aviation.

A total of 109 flights had been canceled at Midway International Airport as of the same time.

Meanwhile, FlightAware reported 303 delays for flights into or out of O'Hare, and 51 delays for flights into and out of Midway.

For all of Cook County, a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until 4 p.m. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches are expected.

In total, snow accumulations are expected to top out at 2 to 4 inches for northwestern Cook County, but may amount to 6 inches to a foot near Lake Michigan.

Intense lake-effect snow bands are expected, with snow falling around 1 inch per hour.

Only Cook County is affected by the Winter Storm Warning. A Winter Weather Advisory is in place elsewhere in the area.