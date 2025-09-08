Homan defends Trump's "Chipocalypse Now" post on Chicago; "We're going to war the criminal cartels"

President Trump's border czar, Tom Homan, is defending the president's social media post that appeared to threaten to send troops to Chicago for a widespread immigration crackdown.

In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, the president shared a screenshot that reads "'I love the smell of deportations in the morning ...' Chicago about to find out why it's called the Department of WAR." The AI-generated image appears to parody the movie "Apocalypse Now."

In a post on X, Gov. JB Pritzker accused Trump of "threatening to go to war with an American city." U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) told "Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan" that President Trump President Trump "essentially just declared war on a major city in his own nation."

But Homan claimed the president's words "are being taken out of context."

"When I say we're going to war, we're going to war the criminal cartels. We're going to war with illegal aliens, public safety threats that rape children, that raped citizens, that committed armed robberies, that distribute narcotics that kill Americans," Homan told CNN on "State of the Union" on Sunday. "

On Monday, the Department of Homeland Security announced "Operation Midway Blitz," an immigration enforcement operation in Chicago that the Trump administration had been hinting at for weeks.

"This ICE operation will target the criminal illegal aliens who flocked to Chicago and Illinois because they knew Governor Pritzker and his sanctuary policies would protect them and allow them to roam free on American streets," DHS said in a post on X.

So far, only a handful of arrests by immigration officers have been reported in recent days in Chicago.

Naval Station Great Lakes in the northern suburbs is expected to act as a hub for the Trump administration's immigration crackdown in Chicago. According to an internal document obtained by CBS News, roughly 250 federal agents and 140 vehicles are to be set up at the base for 30 days.