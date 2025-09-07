Immigrant rights group responds after suspected ICE activity on Chicago's Southwest Side

Immigrant rights groups are activating after they said three people were picked up by immigration officers on Chicago's Southwest Side on Sunday.

One of the locations includes Archer Heights. Volunteers with the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights were at the location after one suspected ICE arrest, spreading their "know your rights" information and informing residents of the detainment.

Video shared on social media showed the suspected detainment. The officers don't identify themselves, but have the words "police" and "federal agent" across their vests. They took a man into an unmarked car as witnesses tried to get more information.

One of the officers was wearing a gold-colored pin with a profile photo of President Donald Trump, and told the witnesses to "make America safe" as he ordered them to back up.

As a result, immigrant rights volunteers came out as part of a rapid response team, using a bullhorn to spread information about the potential detainment as well as information about rights for both citizens and people who are undocumented.

They also told CBS News Chicago more about the man who was taken from the area.

"One of the vendors in our community, a man who has been selling flowers on this corner for months and months and months, was picked up about two hours ago," volunteer Corina Pedraza said.

People in the community and different businesses described him as a hard worker who continuously sold flowers.

Coalition volunteers said they have also confirmed immigration enforcement at one other location in Archer Heights, as well as one in West Lawn.

CBS News Chicago reached out to ICE, but they have not confirmed any of the enforcement.

So far, the man arrested or any of his family members were able to been reached.