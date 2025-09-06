Chicago leaders respond to Trump's latest apparent threat to send in troops for immigration crackdown

Elected officials in Chicago are responding after President Donald Trump again appeared to threaten to send in troops for a widespread immigration and crime crackdown.

In a post on Truth Social, Mr. Trump shared a screenshot that reads "'I love the smell of deportations in the morning ...' Chicago about to find out why it's called the Department of WAR." The AI-generated image appears to parody the movie "Apocalypse Now."

In a post on X, Gov. JB Pritzker accused Trump of "threatening to go to war with an American city."

"This is not a joke. This is not normal," Pritzker wrote. "Donald Trump isn't a strongman, he's a scared man. Illinois won't be intimidated by a wannabe dictator."

Mayor Brandon Johnson also condemned the president's latest threat in his own post on X.

"The President's threats are beneath the honor of our nation, but the reality is that he wants to occupy our city and break our Constitution," Johnson wrote. "We must defend our democracy from this authoritarianism by protecting each other and protecting Chicago from Donald Trump."

While attending the 24th annual Mexican Independence Day Parade on Saturday in the Pilsen neighborhood in Chicago, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) called the president's post "disgusting."

"To suggest that the troops are coming into Chicago or that the Department of War is going to be engaged is an embarrassment," Durbin said. "This is a peace-loving community trying to do their best to make a living and raise a family. For the president to come out with these threatening words is disgusting."

U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL) called the president's latest threat "a virtual act of war against his own people."

"It's really the act of a tyrant. It's a scary time," he said.

U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia (D-IL) called Mr. Trump's post "despicable" and "unpresidential."

"It's why the world looks at us in chagrin. Those are not the ways that a president should express himself," he said. "It's despicable, it's unfortunate, but we resolve to continue to fight to protect the Constitution to ensure due process and that families are not ripped apart by this president's policies."

Mr. Trump has targeted Chicago and other Democrat-led cities for expanded federal intervention. His administration has said it will step up immigration enforcement in the Windy City, as he did in Los Angeles, and would deploy National Guard troops to help fight crime. In addition to sending troops to Los Angeles in June, Mr. Trump deployed them last month in Washington, D.C., as part of his unprecedented law enforcement takeover of the nation's capital.

The president had told reporters Tuesday that "we're going in" to Chicago, but "I didn't say when."

An internal government memo obtained by CBS News this week showed that the Department of Homeland Security asked the Pentagon to accommodate roughly 250 federal agents and 140 vehicles at Naval Station Great Lakes in Chicago's northern suburbs – the largest military base in Illinois and the Navy's largest training station.

CBS News Chicago has learned that the naval base will allow DHS to occupy an office for a month, until Oct. 5. In that time, they'll also have access to storage space for non-lethal munitions, and parking space for officers.

Durbin, U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), and U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider (D-IL) visited the naval base on Friday to discuss the plans to use the facility as a base for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

The lawmakers said they did get some answers from the U.S. Navy, but when they tried to get more information from the Department of Homeland Security, they were turned away.

"DHS fled. They fled, and they're hiding, and that is a clear indication of how secretive they want to be on this effort, and so we are deeply concerned, and we are going to stay on top of it," Duckworth said.

Earlier this week, a federal judge in California ruled the president's deployment of troops in Los Angeles violated federal law.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer found that the president and his administration violated the Posse Comitatus Act, a 1878 law that prohibits the use of the military for domestic law enforcement. Breyer blocked the Trump administration from deploying or using the National Guard currently deployed in California, and any military troops in the state, for civilian law enforcement.

His decision restricts the use of service members to engage in arrests, apprehensions, searches, seizures and traffic and crowd control. The injunction applies only to the Trump administration's use of the National Guard in California, not nationally, and it does not require the Defense Department to withdraw the 300 National Guard troops who remain in Los Angeles. Breyer noted that the administration is not prohibited from using troops consistent with the Posse Comitatus Act, and wrote that they can continue to protect federal property in a manner allowed under the law.

The judge froze his injunction until noon on Sept. 12, likely to allow the Trump administration time to appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit.

Anna Kelly, a White House spokesperson, indicated that the Justice Department will appeal the ruling.

"Once again, a rogue judge is trying to usurp the authority of the commander-in-chief to protect American cities from violence and destruction. President Trump saved Los Angeles, which was overrun by deranged leftist lunatics sowing mass chaos until he stepped in," she said in a statement. "While far-left courts try to stop President Trump from carrying out his mandate to Make America Safe Again, the president is committed to protecting law-abiding citizens, and this will not be the final say on the issue."

