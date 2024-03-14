Watch CBS News
More storms possible Thursday afternoon, skies clearing for Friday

By Mary Kay Kleist

Second round of Showers, storms for Chicago by afternoon
A second round of severe weather is possible Thursday afternoon in the Chicago area, on the heels of early morning thunderstorms.

However, forecast models differ on whether storms will develop or not. If storms form, the favored area would be south of Interstate 80, or even farther south into Livingston, Iroquois and Benton counties.

Any storms that develop are likely to move through between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Scattered storms are expected to bring lightning and downpours that could cause flooding in some areas south of the Kankakee River. Hail up to 2" in diameter could accompany the strongest cells.

As of now, low level winds are not especially favorable for storms to bring conditions for tornados.

Skies will clear by Friday, leaving cloudy skies and temperatures in the 50s, before turning chilly by Sunday.

REST OF TODAY: STORM THREAT UNTIL 6PM, ESPECIALLY SOUTH OF I-80.

TONIGHT: CLOUDY & BREEZY. LOW 52.

FRIDAY: CLOUDS BREAK FOR SUN. BREEZY. HIGH 52.

SATURDAY: MILD WINDS. PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGH 58.

ST. PATRICK'S DAY: TURNING CLOUDY WITH CHILLY NW WINDS. HIGH 42.

Mary Kay Kleist
Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist can be seen on CBS News Chicago and weeknights on CBS2 News at 5 p.m.

First published on March 14, 2024 / 12:50 PM CDT

