Thunderstorms Friday morning in Chicago

Rain chances continue in Chicago through the weekend.

Friday morning starts out with thunderstorms, bringing downpours and small hail.

Ground stops were issued at Chicago O'Hare and Midway airports around 6:30 a.m. due to the thunderstorms.

Storms are expected to taper off by 7 a.m. High temperatures will reach above 70 degrees.

Scattered showers and storm chances continue into the weekend with more severe weather expected on Sunday.

There is an enhanced risk for severe weather.

Highs drop by back to the 40s on Monday and Tuesday before a warmup returns mid-week.