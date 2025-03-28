Watch CBS News
Weather

Thunderstorms Friday morning in Chicago

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

Thunderstorms Friday morning in Chicago
Thunderstorms Friday morning in Chicago 02:33

Rain chances continue in Chicago through the weekend. 

Friday morning starts out with thunderstorms, bringing downpours and small hail. 

Ground stops were issued at Chicago O'Hare and Midway airports around 6:30 a.m. due to the thunderstorms.

4430198b-c5d4-4197-888d-52142fb94c94.png

Storms are expected to taper off by 7 a.m. High temperatures will reach above 70 degrees. 

Scattered showers and storm chances continue into the weekend with more severe weather expected on Sunday. 

2830da8d-b698-4790-810e-5444d412538f.png

There is an enhanced risk for severe weather. 

d0d92167-c8db-4218-871a-cf82575a0f24.png

Highs drop by back to the 40s on Monday and Tuesday before a warmup returns mid-week. 

Laura Bannon
laurabannon.jpg

Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.