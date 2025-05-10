3 men charged with shooting 2 others in West Side alley

Two men are facing multiple charges in the shooting that left two other men hurt in a Humboldt Park alley on Wednesday.

Dalvin Mullen, 27, was charged with felony counts of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm, possessing a firearm as a repeat felony offender, aggravated fleeing, possessing any substance with intent, possessing a stolen vehicle, and aggravated fleeing from police over 21 miles per hour.

He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest, reckless driving, reckless conduct, leaving the scene of a crime, driving on a revoked license, and two traffic counts of disregarding a traffic light and operating an uninsured vehicle.

Byjon Grant, 18, and Byron Atkins, 19, were charged with felony counts of aggravated battery with discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon inside a vehicle under the age of 21, and a misdemeanor count of reckless conduct.

All three were arrested on Wednesday in the 3500 block of West Jackson Boulevard and the 500 block of South Millard Avenue, respectively, police said.

They were identified as the gunmen in the shooting of two other men, 25 and 26, in the 700 block of North Spaulding Ave.

Police said just before 6:30 p.m., the victims were standing in the alley when they heard multiple gunshots coming from an unknown area.

The 25-year-old was hit in his left wrist and finger and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The 26-year-old male was hit in his chest and right shoulder and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

All three are scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Saturday.