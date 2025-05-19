Thornton Township swears in new board of trustees amid ongoing Tiffany Henyard investigation

South suburban Thornton Township has a new board of trustees.

The new board was sworn in during a special meeting Monday, amid an ongoing federal investigation into former township supervisor Tiffany Henyard.

Sources have told CBS News Chicago that the FBI is investigating how taxpayer money was handled in the township while Henyard was supervisor.

Henyard's tenure as Thornton Township supervisor ended earlier in May, and she was a no-show for her final meeting.

Henyard was left off the ballot for reelection after a Democratic Party caucus for the township, and Illinois state Sen. Napoleon Harris was elected to succeed her.

Henyard also lost a bid for reelection as Dolton mayor.