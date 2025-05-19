Watch CBS News
Local News

Thornton Township swears in new board of trustees amid ongoing Tiffany Henyard investigation

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

Thornton Township swears in new board of trustees amid ongoing Tiffany Henyard investigation
Thornton Township swears in new board of trustees amid ongoing Tiffany Henyard investigation 00:32

South suburban Thornton Township has a new board of trustees.

The new board was sworn in during a special meeting Monday, amid an ongoing federal investigation into former township supervisor Tiffany Henyard.

Sources have told CBS News Chicago that the FBI is investigating how taxpayer money was handled in the township while Henyard was supervisor.

Henyard's tenure as Thornton Township supervisor ended earlier in May, and she was a no-show for her final meeting.

Henyard was left off the ballot for reelection after a Democratic Party caucus for the township, and Illinois state Sen. Napoleon Harris was elected to succeed her.

Henyard also lost a bid for reelection as Dolton mayor. 

Sara Tenenbaum

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.