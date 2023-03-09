Thieves steal mail, packages from postal trucks in the Loop, police say

CHICAGO (CBS) – Chicago police issue an alert after thieves robbed three U.S. Postal Service trucks in the Loop.

The robberies happened on Wednesday during the afternoon hours.

Police say two Black males wearing dark clothing and ski masks entered the parked vehicles and took containers of mail and packages.

Incident times and locations:

0-100 block of East Lake Street at 12:08 p.m.

300 block of North Michigan Avenue at 12:20 p.m.

1100 block of South Wabash Avenue at 1:55 p.m.

CPD is reminding everyone to:

Park in well-lit areas, away from larger vehicles that may offer privacy to a thief.

Do not leave your vehicle unlocked or unattended for extended periods of time.

Be aware of your surroundings, especially when securing your vehicle.

Call 911 immediately if you are a victim or witness to a crime.

Provide a detailed description of the suspect(s), including any physical/clothing identifiers and any vehicle description and license plate information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives – Area 3 at 312-744-8263.