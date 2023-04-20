Teens charged with battering, robbing 2 women in Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) – Two teenage girls are facing charges after robbing two women just a day apart in the Loop this week.

The girls, 13 and 15, were arrested on Wednesday around 7:40 p.m., in the 0-100 block of West 79th Street.

Police say they were identified as the suspects who, less than 90 minutes earlier, beaten and robbed a 30-year-old woman in the 100 block of West Jackson Boulevard.

They are also charged in connection to another robbery of a 26-year-old woman on Tuesday, in the 100 block of West Madison Street.

Both were charged with robbery and aggravated battery with great bodily harm.

No further information was available.