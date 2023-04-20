Teens charged with battering, robbing 2 women in Loop
CHICAGO (CBS) – Two teenage girls are facing charges after robbing two women just a day apart in the Loop this week.
The girls, 13 and 15, were arrested on Wednesday around 7:40 p.m., in the 0-100 block of West 79th Street.
Police say they were identified as the suspects who, less than 90 minutes earlier, beaten and robbed a 30-year-old woman in the 100 block of West Jackson Boulevard.
They are also charged in connection to another robbery of a 26-year-old woman on Tuesday, in the 100 block of West Madison Street.
Both were charged with robbery and aggravated battery with great bodily harm.
No further information was available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.