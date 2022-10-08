16-year-old shot in stomach in Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 16-year-old boy is hospitalized after he was shot in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the teen was on the sidewalk in the 7600 block of South Green Street around 3:20 p.m. when he was shot in the stomach by an unkown person.

He was trnasported to the University of Chicago Medeical Center in fair condition.

Area Two detectives are investigating.