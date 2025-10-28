Watch CBS News
Teen shot during robbery attempt in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a web producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Adam Harrington

/ CBS Chicago

A 17-year-old boy was shot this week during an attempted robbery in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood.

At 6 p.m. Monday, the teen was in the alley behind the 2700 block of West Glenlake Avenue in West Ridge, or West Rogers Park, when two people came up and tried to take his belongings, police said.

One of the robbers then took out a handgun and shot the victim in both legs, police said.

The victim self-transported to Swedish Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody Tuesday morning. Belmont Area detectives were investigating.

