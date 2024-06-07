Teen shot in arm while walking through Chicago Southwest Side alley

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy was shot while walking through an alley in the Back of the Yards neighborhood early Friday morning.

Chicago police said just after 11:30 p.m., the teen was walking in the alley in the 4700 block of South Seeley Avenue when someone in the area fired shots – striking him in the arm.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital and is in good condition.

No one is in custody.

Area 1 detectives were investigating the incident.