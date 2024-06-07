Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen shot in arm while walking through Chicago Southwest Side alley

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

Boy, 15, shot in arm while walking in Southwest Side alley
Boy, 15, shot in arm while walking in Southwest Side alley 00:19

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy was shot while walking through an alley in the Back of the Yards neighborhood early Friday morning.

Chicago police said just after 11:30 p.m., the teen was walking in the alley in the 4700 block of South Seeley Avenue when someone in the area fired shots – striking him in the arm.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital and is in good condition.

No one is in custody.

Area 1 detectives were investigating the incident. 

Jeramie Bizzle

Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.

First published on June 7, 2024 / 7:38 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.