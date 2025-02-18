Teen shot, critically wounded near high school on Chicago's Northwest Side

An 18-year-old man was seriously hurt Tuesday afternoon in a shooting near a school on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The shooting happened at 3:50 p.m. in the 6000 block of North Stevens Avenue. Stevens Avenue is a short and narrow diagonal street that runs between Pulaski Road and Keystone Avenue just north of Peterson Avenue.

Police said an 18-year-old man was on the sidewalk when a vehicle pulled up alongside him, and someone inside took out a gun and shot him in the abdomen.

The victim was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The only building to front Stevens Avenue is the Super Prima Imports building at 6022 N. Stevens Ave., which faces the rear wall of a BP gas station on the other side of the street.

But the scene of the shooting is also just across Pulaski Road from Chicago International Charter School Northtown Academy, which occupies the former Good Counsel High School campus at 3900 W. Peterson Ave.

It was not immediately learned whether the victim had anything to do with the school.

No one was in custody late Tuesday. Grand Central Area detectives are investigating.