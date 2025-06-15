Watch CBS News
Teen killed in drive-by shooting in Greater Grand Crossing, police say

By
Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Jeramie Bizzle is a web producer for CBS Chicago. Jeramie began working with CBS Chicago as an intern in 2017 and returned as a full-time Web Producer in 2021. He has previously written for the Austin Weekly Newspaper, OakPark.com and Sportskeeda.
A 17-year-old boy is dead after a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning on the city's South Side.

It happened shortly after 4 a.m. in the 7600 block of South Prairie Avenue.

Chicago police said the teen was standing near the sidewalk when a dark-colored sedan approached and someone from inside pulled out a gun and shot at him.

The teen was hit in the shoulder and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died.

The sedan left the scene heading westbound on 76th Street.

Police at the scene were inspecting a red SUV, but did not say how it was involved. 

No arrests were made.

