Teen killed in drive-by shooting in Greater Grand Crossing, police say

A 17-year-old boy is dead after a drive-by shooting early Sunday morning on the city's South Side.

It happened shortly after 4 a.m. in the 7600 block of South Prairie Avenue.

Chicago police said the teen was standing near the sidewalk when a dark-colored sedan approached and someone from inside pulled out a gun and shot at him.

The teen was hit in the shoulder and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he later died.

The sedan left the scene heading westbound on 76th Street.

Police at the scene were inspecting a red SUV, but did not say how it was involved.

No arrests were made.