Teen found shot to death in Back of the Yards neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 17-year-old boy is shot and killed in the back of the yard neighborhood Saturday just after midnight.

The shooting happened in the 700 block of West 50th Street around 12:04 a.m.

Police said the teen was found unresponsive by a witness who heard multiple gunshots fired outside their home.

The victim was transported to the University of Chicago hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.

First published on October 15, 2022 / 6:33 AM

