Teen driver killed, 2 others injured when car hits multiple homes in Chicago's Park Manor neighborhood

A teenage driver was killed, and two passengers were critically injured, when a sport-utility vehicle spun out of control and struck multiple houses in Chicago's Park Manor neighborhood early Sunday.

Chicago police said at 5:22 a.m., a white Jeep Cherokee was heading west on Marquette Road at Wabash Avenue when its driver lost control. The Jeep hit multiple homes and other property in the 6600 block of South Wabash Avenue, police said.

The 18-year-old man driving the Jeep suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center, police said.

One passenger, a boy of an unspecified age, was left in critical condition with injuries to his face, and another passenger, a 14-year-old boy, was also left in critical condition. Both were taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital, police said.

Two guns were recovered from the Jeep, police said.

The police Major Accident Investigation Unit was looking into the circumstances of the crash Sunday morning.