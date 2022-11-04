Watch CBS News
Teen charged with carjacking woman at gunpoint on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A 14-year-old boy is charged with carjacking a woman on the city's Near West Side back in August.

The teen was arrested Thursday in the 5100 block of West Madison Street in the South Austin neighborhood.

He was identified as the suspect who, on Aug. 12, cracked a 24-year-old woman at gunpoint in the 0-100 block of South Jefferson Street.

The boy was taken into custody and charged with vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

No further information was immediately available. 

