Teen charged with shooting woman in mouth in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood

A teen stood charged Thursday with shooting a young woman in the mouth in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood earlier this week.

Daniel May, 18, was arrested 10 minutes after police said he shot a 28-year-old woman in the mouth in an apartment in the 6700 block of South Crandon Avenue at 6:42 p.m. Tuesday.

May, of the Auburn Gresham neighborhood, was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery involving the discharge of a firearm, police said.

He was to appear for a detention hearing in Cook County Criminal Court on Thursday.