Teen charged in shooting death of 12-year-old inside home on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teen has been charged in the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl inside a Calumet Heights home on Sunday night.

According to Chicago police, a 14-year-old boy was arrested on Sunday night, less than two hours after the teen girl was shot and killed inside a home in the 9200 block of South Harper Avenue.

The victim was identified as Dalilah Batey.

Police said the 14-year-old was charged with a felony count of involuntary manslaughter. Due to his age, police have not released his name.

Police did not provide details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.