Watch CBS News
Local News

Teen charged in shooting death of 12-year-old inside home on Chicago's South Side

By Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Teen charged in shooting death of 12-year-old inside home on Chicago's South Side
Teen charged in shooting death of 12-year-old inside home on Chicago's South Side 01:23

CHICAGO (CBS) — A teen has been charged in the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl inside a Calumet Heights home on Sunday night.

According to Chicago police, a 14-year-old boy was arrested on Sunday night, less than two hours after the teen girl was shot and killed inside a home in the 9200 block of South Harper Avenue. 

The victim was identified as Dalilah Batey. 

Police said the 14-year-old was charged with a felony count of involuntary manslaughter. Due to his age, police have not released his name. 

Police did not provide details on the circumstances surrounding the shooting.   

Elyssa Kaufman

Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.