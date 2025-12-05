Teen charged in string of summer River North robberies targeting bar patrons

Chicago police said a teen has been arrested and charged as a juvenile in a string of robberies over the summer that targeted bar patrons in River North.

Chicago police said the boy, who is now 18, was identified as one of a group of robbers who targeted people in at least four instances in June and July.

Police say on June 16 they robbed a 24-year-old man in the 400 block of North Wabash Avenue, on June 22 they robbed a 26-year-old man in the 600 block of North Dearborn Street, and then on July 6 the group robbed a 28-year-old man at 2 a.m. in the 400 block of North State Street, then a 52-year-old man an hour later at 3 a.m. in the 400 block of North Lower Michigan Avenue.

Chicago police sent out a community alert in July about the four robberies, warning the suspects were targeting bar hoppers as bars were closing in the popular nightlife district.

He was charged with four felony counts of robbery. Because the teen is being charged as a juvenile, his name has not been released.

